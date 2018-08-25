Honeywell International’s (HON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note released on Friday morning. Cowen currently has a $168.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a $153.70 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a $153.70 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.94.

NYSE:HON opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

