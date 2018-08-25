Homrich & Berg Sells 43,492 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,492 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

