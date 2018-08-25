Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) versus Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Financial Review

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: WNEB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hometrust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $136.37 million 4.10 $8.23 million $1.38 21.30 Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 3.91 $12.32 million $0.50 21.70

Western New England Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hometrust Bancshares. Hometrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 6.04% 6.46% 0.80% Western New England Bancorp 14.08% 6.48% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hometrust Bancshares and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Western New England Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hometrust Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Hometrust Bancshares.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Hometrust Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

