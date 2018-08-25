Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) & Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: TBNK) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hometrust Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hometrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Hometrust Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $136.37 million 4.10 $8.23 million $1.38 21.30 Territorial Bancorp $72.18 million 4.05 $14.96 million $1.78 16.88

Territorial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hometrust Bancshares. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hometrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hometrust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 6.04% 6.46% 0.80% Territorial Bancorp 21.63% 7.74% 0.90%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Hometrust Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.