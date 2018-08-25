Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

HTBI stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $568.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million.

In related news, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

