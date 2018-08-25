Himax Technologies (HIMX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMX. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of -0.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,780,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 930,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,247 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 474,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

