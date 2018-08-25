Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84.

Shares of HIBB opened at $20.52 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

