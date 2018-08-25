Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84.
Shares of HIBB opened at $20.52 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
