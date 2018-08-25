Hershey Co (HSY) Receives $100.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Consumer Edge downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 917,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,154. Hershey has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.