Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 30,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,177,134.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,920.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,044,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

