Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €117.67 ($133.71).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €111.60 ($126.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.