Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Receives $9.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,545,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,958,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,966,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,449,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 725.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 588,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

