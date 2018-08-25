Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1981214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Helios and Matheson Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMNY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNY)

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company's services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

