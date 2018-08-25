HealthStream (HSTM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HealthStream earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.8540979889955 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 57,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,164. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

