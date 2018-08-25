Head to Head Survey: Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) & Sapiens International (SPNS)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ: SPNS) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Sapiens International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $31.81 million 1.72 -$5.56 million ($0.13) -35.62 Sapiens International $269.19 million 2.20 $350,000.00 $0.27 43.96

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Transcription Billing. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sapiens International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Medical Transcription Billing does not pay a dividend. Sapiens International pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medical Transcription Billing and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sapiens International 0 2 2 0 2.50

Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Sapiens International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Medical Transcription Billing.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -2.73% 2.01% 1.59% Sapiens International 3.83% 11.37% 6.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Medical Transcription Billing on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite. It also provides Digital Engagement, a digital insurance suite that includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, an API layer for integration with the insurtech ecosystem, and a cloud proposition; and process analysis, business process automation, project management, performance optimization consulting services, etc., as well as information system development and various implementation methodology services to agents, customers, and insurance personnel. In addition, the company offers reinsurance software solutions, including Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System; eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, PTE Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play financial and compliance solutions; and Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale decision management solution. Further, it provides technology-based solutions based on its eMerge platform, which offers end-to-end modular business solutions, as well as Agile, Sapiens Delivery Tool, and Sapiens Delivery Performance Indicator methodologies. Additionally, the company offers program delivery, business transformation, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.