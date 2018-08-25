Head-To-Head Survey: Intellinetics (INLX) & American Software (AMSWA)

Intellinetics (NASDAQ: AMSWA) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics N/A N/A N/A American Software 10.69% 10.02% 7.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intellinetics and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.62 million 0.88 -$1.35 million ($0.08) -1.63 American Software $112.70 million 4.83 $12.05 million $0.36 48.92

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Software pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Intellinetics does not pay a dividend. American Software pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Software has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

American Software beats Intellinetics on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. is a document solutions software development, sales and marketing company, which serves in both the public and private sectors. Its software platform allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The company was founded by A. Michael Chretien, Matthew L. Chretien, and Thomas D. Moss on October 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers Demand Solutions, a software-as-a-solution platform; and Logility Voyager Solutions, a warehouse and transportation operations suite. The ERP segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and flow and traditional manufacturing solutions, as well as industry-specific business software to retailers and manufacturers. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, and network and security services; and software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels, and agents to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

