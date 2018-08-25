Head-To-Head Review: Sohu.com (SOHU) and Globant (GLOB)

Sohu.com (NYSE: GLOB) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sohu.com and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Globant 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.01%. Globant has a consensus target price of $56.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Globant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.86 billion 0.45 -$554.52 million ($8.77) -2.46 Globant $413.44 million 5.37 $30.53 million $0.88 70.28

Globant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -27.38% -19.39% -10.29% Globant 7.32% 13.11% 9.59%

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Sohu.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services. It also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The company's search and search-related business provides Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers pay-for-click and other online advertising services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games to game players. Further, the company's platform channel business operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and MoboTap that offers software applications for PCs and mobile devices through the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices, as well as online card and board games. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

