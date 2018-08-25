HCA Healthcare (HCA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media coverage about HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCA Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3715165606821 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HCA stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.76.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $849,673.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,711 shares of company stock worth $25,431,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

