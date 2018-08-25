Hawkins (HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.80

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins bought 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $516,208.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $780,698 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

