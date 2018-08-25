Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,360,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 258,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,194,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,564,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,519,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,122,000 after acquiring an additional 135,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 316,249 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 866,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 303,136 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.52 million. equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

