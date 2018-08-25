Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $15,149.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007904 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.74 or 0.04174721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.10 or 0.07910921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00861219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.01386799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00186586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.02075079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00303054 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 4,356,336 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

