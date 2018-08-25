Hartland & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Hartland & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.