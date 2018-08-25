Harris Co. (HRS) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Harris in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harris alerts:

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,570,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRS. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of HRS stock opened at $163.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.