Harley-Davidson (HOG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.952915279198 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of HOG opened at $42.85 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

