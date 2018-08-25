Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.94. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.