Hamilton Lane (HLNE) vs. Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Focus Financial Partners and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane 8.14% 63.94% 27.50%

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 9.25 $17.34 million $1.64 28.26

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

There is no company description available for Focus Financial Partners Inc.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

