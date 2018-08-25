Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Stake Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 287.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,627,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $14,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $360,771.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

