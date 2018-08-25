Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

