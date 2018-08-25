Grant Kvalheim Sells 2,505 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $125,275.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,588,014.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athene alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,197,257.04.

On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,100,739.64.

On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85.

NYSE ATH opened at $49.93 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,509,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Athene by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.