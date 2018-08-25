Grafton Group (GFTU) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 850 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 850 ($10.87).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 768.50 ($9.82) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 641.77 ($8.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 851 ($10.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

