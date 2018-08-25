Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

GOLF opened at $27.68 on Friday. Golfsmith International has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Golfsmith International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golfsmith International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golfsmith International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

