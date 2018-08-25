Godaddy (GDDY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Godaddy earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.223896634742 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $717,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,657.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $41,057.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,617,445 shares of company stock worth $575,851,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.