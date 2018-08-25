Glowpoint, Inc. (GLOW) Short Interest Update

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,744 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 483,845 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Glowpoint stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Glowpoint has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glowpoint stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.84% of Glowpoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

