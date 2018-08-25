Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Increased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.