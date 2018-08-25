Giant Trading Up 7.9% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Giant has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,575.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00007132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 1,176,505 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

