Geron (GERN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GERN. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.31.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $5.19 on Friday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 3,232.73%. equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, EVP Stephen Rosenfield sold 1,362,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $6,143,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Geron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Geron by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.