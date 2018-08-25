Gentex Co. (GNTX) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,558.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research set a $28.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

GNTX stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum bought 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

