GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) CFO Sells $14,151.85 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO Scott Mendel sold 1,915 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,151.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,697.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, Scott Mendel sold 207 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,490.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 585,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.57. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 91.58%. analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.