General Electric (GE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.6650153219817 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Gabelli started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morningstar set a $19.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,655,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,850,719. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

