GDL Fund (GDL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GDL Fund earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.006817182326 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GDL Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657. GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

The GDL Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in merger arbitrage transactions and, to a lesser extent, in corporate reorganizations involving stubs, spin-offs, and liquidations.

