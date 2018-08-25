GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) Insider Paul de Gruchy Acquires 7,705 Shares of Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) insider Paul de Gruchy purchased 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £9,477.15 ($12,114.47).

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.58) on Friday. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 116.20 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.70 ($1.71).

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.