Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Receives $39.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,682,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,634,000 after purchasing an additional 388,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 1,174,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after buying an additional 905,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

