Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years.

GNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 69,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,099. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

