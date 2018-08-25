Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 31,767 Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 186.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Civeo by 109.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Civeo by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NYSE CVEO opened at $3.94 on Friday. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.18 million for the quarter. Civeo had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

