G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. G1 Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4826827369946 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of -1.59. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $64.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $29,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clay Thorp sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,545 shares of company stock worth $39,843,391. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

