FY2019 EPS Estimates for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (XTEPY) Increased by Analyst

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Ye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.30. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.