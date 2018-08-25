FY2018 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

SBUX stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,510,000 after buying an additional 2,631,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

