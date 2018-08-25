Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Purchases New Holdings in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $559,307,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $9,907,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,457.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $117,639.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

