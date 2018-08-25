Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,233.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 39.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 82.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NYSE:GIS opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

