Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375 ($17.58).

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRES shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.54) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.90) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($20.71) to GBX 1,330 ($17.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,460.74 ($18.67) to GBX 1,270 ($16.23) in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,330 ($17.00) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

FRES opened at GBX 947.20 ($12.11) on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,746 ($22.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

