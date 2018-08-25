Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Sells $500,828.76 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 57,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $500,828.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $8.70 on Friday. Franks International NV has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franks International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

